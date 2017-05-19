Rio Nightlife Guide for Friday, May 1...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Friday, May 19, 2017

Friday May 19

Friday's Rio Nightlife Pick - In the beginning of the 2000s, MOO was considered by Cariocas one of the coolest electro parties in town. After some years "on pause", MOO is back in the Cidade Maravilhosa at A Besides inviting the MOO party DJs Diogo Reis and Badenov, resident DJ Mauricio Lopes will be playing the best of electronic music.

