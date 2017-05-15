Please enjoy this awkward 1984 video ...

Please enjoy this awkward 1984 video of Yes lip-syncing to "Owner Of A Lonely Heart"

Scott Andrew

It occurs to me that by the time 90125 was released in 1983, the founding members of Yes were pushing 40 and now had to navigate this new thing called MTV. Jon Anderson's vocals sound so confident throughout Yes' recorded catalog, so it's strange to see him here not knowing what to do with his hands.

