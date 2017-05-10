Kip Winger balances his '80s glam hits with classical contemporary works
Dig a little deeper into "Seventeen," the 1988 hair metal hit by the rock band Winger, and you'll hear something interesting. It's often overshadowed by the big hair and ripped tank tops and rock star posturing in the accompanying video, but there's a musicality to the chords that make it a challenging song to reproduce, bandleader Kip Winger told The Daily Times this week.
