Keyboard wizard is getting caped up to benefit moon bears

HE may be known to TV viewers as one of the BBC's Grumpy Old Men , but Rick Wakeman is preparing to show his softer side when he visits the Mill at Sonning later this month. The keyboard wizard, who enjoyed five spells with prog rock giants Yes between 1971 and 2004, will be donning his trademark cape for a night of fun and fundraising in aid of Hong Kong-based charity the Animals Asia Foundation.

