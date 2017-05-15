Ian Anderson to bring 'best of Jethro Tull' to Salt Lake on May 23
Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson will perform at the Red Butte Gardens Outdoor Concert Series in Salt Lake City on May 23. Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson - known for his one-legged flute playing - will be kicking off Red Butte Garden's Summer Concert Series on May 23 with a repertoire of songs he's certain will satisfy fans of the U.K. rockers and controversial heavy metal Grammy winners. He reflected on his iconic flute playing, career success and the satisfaction of performing in a recent interview with the Deseret News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC