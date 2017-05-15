Ian Anderson to bring 'best of Jethro Tull' to Salt Lake on May 23

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson will perform at the Red Butte Gardens Outdoor Concert Series in Salt Lake City on May 23. Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson - known for his one-legged flute playing - will be kicking off Red Butte Garden's Summer Concert Series on May 23 with a repertoire of songs he's certain will satisfy fans of the U.K. rockers and controversial heavy metal Grammy winners. He reflected on his iconic flute playing, career success and the satisfaction of performing in a recent interview with the Deseret News.

