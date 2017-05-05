Hard rock super group Adrenaline Mob, 'American Idol' alum...

Hard rock super group Adrenaline Mob,...

A heavy metal super group and an "American Idol" runner-up are the latest acts announced for the planned Easton music venue One Center Square, it has been announced. But the venue also has canceled or rescheduled its first three shows, indicating it's not going to meet its previously planned May 16 opening date.

