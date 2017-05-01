Flashback: Yes Enter the 1980s With 'Owner of a Lonely Heart'
See Yes roar back to life in 1983 with their hit single "Owner of a Lonely Heart," written by their new guitarist Trevor Rabin. Yes were so dead in the early Eighties that it took two guys named Trevor to bring it back to life.
