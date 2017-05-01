ESO ends season with 'Pictures at an Exhibition'

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra closes its 2016-17 season Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, with concerts conducted by music director Andrew Grams that highlight Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's towering "Pictures at an Exhibition." Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

