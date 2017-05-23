Emerson, Lake & Palmer Release Classic Remastered Albums
"The very definition of experimental and progressive" Classic Rock A new collection of classic Emerson, Lake & Palmer albums are being released on CD, vinyl and download by BMG on May 26 2017. They include 'Works Volume 1', 'Works Volume 2' and 'Love Beach,' three records that represent an important phase in the group's remarkable career.
