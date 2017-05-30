Don't turn a blind eye to At the Drive In
It's easy to turn a blind eye to the reunion of At the Drive In, since the El Paso band has barely changed stylistically since it splintered into Mars Volta and Sparta 16 years ago. But that would be minimizing the group's reinvention of post-punk - angular rhythms, surreal lyrics, and Cedric Bixler-Zavala's howling vocals and stage antics.
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
