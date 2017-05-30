Don't turn a blind eye to At the Driv...

Don't turn a blind eye to At the Drive In

Friday May 26

It's easy to turn a blind eye to the reunion of At the Drive In, since the El Paso band has barely changed stylistically since it splintered into Mars Volta and Sparta 16 years ago. But that would be minimizing the group's reinvention of post-punk - angular rhythms, surreal lyrics, and Cedric Bixler-Zavala's howling vocals and stage antics.

