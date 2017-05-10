Don't say no to the Yestival: Yes coming to Hershey; here's how to get tickets

The Yestival will feature special guest Todd Rundgren and an opening set from Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, honoring the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. Yes -- Steve Howe on guitar, Alan White on drums, Geoff Downes on keyboard, Jon Davison on vocals and Billy Sherwood on bass -- will perform hits as "Roundabout" and "Starship Trooper," performing gems off every album from 1969's "Yes" to 1980's "Drama."

