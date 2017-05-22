Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy part of continued push to improve by co-founder of EL&P and Asia

Carl Palmer was 14 when he played his first professional gig as a drummer, and the co-founder of Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Asia - among others - hasn't stopped since. So you'd think that the 67-year-old Palmer, who is at the Kent Stage with his new band, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy on Sunday, May 28, might be content to sit back and enjoy the ride.

