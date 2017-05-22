Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy part of cont...

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy part of continued push to improve by co-founder of EL&P and Asia

Carl Palmer was 14 when he played his first professional gig as a drummer, and the co-founder of Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Asia - among others - hasn't stopped since. So you'd think that the 67-year-old Palmer, who is at the Kent Stage with his new band, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy on Sunday, May 28, might be content to sit back and enjoy the ride.

Chicago, IL

