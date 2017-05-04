Camping trip in Utah makes Bellingham...

Camping trip in Utah makes Bellingham man a winner

A Bellingham man is one of 11 winners in a "Share the Experience" photo contest by the National Parks Foundation. John D'Onofrio won in the "Scenic, Seasons, and Landscapes" category for a photo he shot last year at Fantasy Canyon in Utah , where the sandstone rock formations "look like they belong on the cover of a progressive rock album," according to atlasobscura.com .

