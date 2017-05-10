Beyond Fallen to release latest CD at...

Beyond Fallen to release latest CD at Irish Wolf Pub in Scranton May 19

Wilkes-Barre-based metal band Beyond Fallen will celebrate the release of their latest record 'As The Spires Fall' at the Irish Wolf Pub in Scranton May 19. Lead vocalist and songwriter Joe Karavis said Beyond Fallen's upcoming album release will be a 'special event' and that the band is looking forward to sharing their latest work with friends, ... (more)

