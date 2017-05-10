Beyond Fallen to release latest CD at Irish Wolf Pub in Scranton May 19
Wilkes-Barre-based metal band Beyond Fallen will celebrate the release of their latest record 'As The Spires Fall' at the Irish Wolf Pub in Scranton May 19. Lead vocalist and songwriter Joe Karavis said Beyond Fallen's upcoming album release will be a 'special event' and that the band is looking forward to sharing their latest work with friends, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC