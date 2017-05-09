Amazon branches out into the UK live music scene with Blondie London gig09 May 2017
Amazon is making the leap from digital to the real world with an expansion of its Prime Live Events, starting out with a Blondie gig in London. Intended to act as a lure for concert-goers to sign up for its streaming services, the event follows a successful foray by Amazon into the sale of tickets for live events - utilizing such sweeteners as a gateway to its premium Amazon Prime service.
