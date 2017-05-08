#3662: Music With Echoes of the Near East
For this New Sounds show, listen to music redolent of the near East, with echoes of Turkey, Israel, Armenia, Persia and Egypt. Hear music from the French-born Klezmer clarinetist Yom, and his record "Silence of the Exodus."
