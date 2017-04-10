Yes' Steve Howe, Alan White Talk Rock...

Yes' Steve Howe, Alan White Talk Rock Hall of Fame Reunion

Seventies prog-rockers Yes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night. Before the ceremony, Rolling Stone caught up with Yes' guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White who were in good spirits to be at the legendary event showcasing the band's legacy with two of their biggest hits: "Roundabout" from the early Seventies and "Owner of a Lonely Heart" from the early Eighties.

