Yes' Steve Howe, Alan White Talk Rock Hall of Fame Reunion
Seventies prog-rockers Yes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night. Before the ceremony, Rolling Stone caught up with Yes' guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White who were in good spirits to be at the legendary event showcasing the band's legacy with two of their biggest hits: "Roundabout" from the early Seventies and "Owner of a Lonely Heart" from the early Eighties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC