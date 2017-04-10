Yes' Rick Wakeman on Rock Hall Speech: 'I Just Wanted to Have a Bit of Fun'

Pearl Jam were the clear audience favorites at Friday's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, but no speech elicited a bigger response than that given by Rick Wakeman. The Yes keyboardist - on tour this year with bandmates Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin - passed up the chance to run down the usual laundry list of thank-yous and instead opted for a mini stand-up routine, in which he cracked wise about losing his virginity, encountering his dad at a strip club and his recent prostate exam.

