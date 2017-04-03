Yes Joins Its 'Heroes' in the Rock an...

Yes Joins Its 'Heroes' in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"And we thought we waited a long time to get in the Hall of Fame," said Rush bassist Geddy Lee, as he and Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson delivered a moving tribute Friday to progressive-rock giants Yes at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn.RELATED: Rick Wakeman's piano journey into Yes, BowieIndeed, Yes had to wait far too long, but the moment finally arrived as singer Jon Anderson, guitarists Steve Howe and Trevor Rabin, drummers Alan White and Bill Bruford and keyboardist Rick Wakeman walked onto the stage at the Barclays Center. In his acceptance speech, Anderson recalled his visit to the Hall of Fame in Cleveland three years ago with his wife, Janey.

