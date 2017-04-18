Yes, "Into the Lens" from Drama (1980...

Yes, "Into the Lens" from Drama (1980): YESterdays

The Yes fandom's resistance to anything but the original band is baffling, especially when Steve Howe and Rick Wakeman where not in the initial lineup. Indeed, Wakeman contributed to seven studio albums, the same number as original keyboardist Tony Kaye - and Alan White has been the Yes drummer four times as long as the now-very retired Bill Bruford.

