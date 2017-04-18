Yes, "Into the Lens" from Drama (1980): YESterdays
The Yes fandom's resistance to anything but the original band is baffling, especially when Steve Howe and Rick Wakeman where not in the initial lineup. Indeed, Wakeman contributed to seven studio albums, the same number as original keyboardist Tony Kaye - and Alan White has been the Yes drummer four times as long as the now-very retired Bill Bruford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC