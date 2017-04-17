Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman announce more North American tour dates

Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman , the Yes spinoff group that until this week was known as ARW , has added a few dates to its recently announced fall North American tour. The new dates include shows on August 29 in Friant, California; September 8 in Welch, Minnesota; and September 21 in Port Chester, New York; as well as three concerts in Florida: October 10 in Melbourne, October 13 in West Palm Beach and October 14 in Miami.

