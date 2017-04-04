Yes, "Does It Really Happen" from Dra...

Yes, "Does It Really Happen" from Drama (1980): YESterdays

How can a successful progressive rock replace irreplaceable members and still come up with one of the best albums of their career? Yes did by utilizing a deep bench on 1980's Drama , as the song "Does It Really Happen" attests. The song got its start at the aborted Roy Thomas Baker-led sessions in Paris, and was reinvigorated and completed with the help of Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes.

Chicago, IL

