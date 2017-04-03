Yes announces YESTIVAL tour with Todd Rundgren, Carl Palmera s ELP Legacy
If you're a Yes fan, maybe the only thing as good as the band finally being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday is the announcement they're going on tour. The YESTIVAL, as it's dubbed, will feature not only Yes, but also Todd Rundgren , as well as Carl Palmer 's ELP Legacy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC