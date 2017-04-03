Yes Announce Special Live Broadcast Ahead Of Rock Hall Induction [News]

Hosted by Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke, "An Artist Confidential with Yes" will air live on SiriusXM's Volume channel on Wednesday, April 5 at 8 PM ET. Yes have announced that they will perform as guests on the latest Artist Confidential special on SiriusXM satellite radio this week ahead of their induction into the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame on April 7. Hosted by Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke, "An Artist Confidential with Yes" will air live on SiriusXM's Volume channel on Wednesday, April 5 at 8 PM ET.

