Watch Paul Gilbert Play 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'

As our readers know, if you want to watch a slew of talented guitarists wail over the shred-friendly "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" chord progression, you've come to the right place. And now there's this: a live 2003 version of the tune by Yellow Matter Custard, featuring Paul Gilbert on some pretty astounding lead guitar.

