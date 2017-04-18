Watch Paul Gilbert Play 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'
As our readers know, if you want to watch a slew of talented guitarists wail over the shred-friendly "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" chord progression, you've come to the right place. And now there's this: a live 2003 version of the tune by Yellow Matter Custard, featuring Paul Gilbert on some pretty astounding lead guitar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC