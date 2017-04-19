Watch Kirk Hammett Attempt to Snap 'B...

Watch Kirk Hammett Attempt to Snap 'Break-Resistant' Ernie Ball Guitar Strings: Exclusive

Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs during the 30th Anniversary Bridge School Benefit Concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 23, 2016 in Mountain View, Calif. To spread the word about its new Paradigm guitar strings, manufacturer Ernie Ball -- which introduced its Slinky strings in 1962 -- has invited rockers like Dream Theater 's John Petrucci, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Thrice 's Dustin Kensrue to attempt to sever the "break-resistant" strings while playing their instruments.

