Watch Kirk Hammett Attempt to Snap 'Break-Resistant' Ernie Ball Guitar Strings: Exclusive
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs during the 30th Anniversary Bridge School Benefit Concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 23, 2016 in Mountain View, Calif. To spread the word about its new Paradigm guitar strings, manufacturer Ernie Ball -- which introduced its Slinky strings in 1962 -- has invited rockers like Dream Theater 's John Petrucci, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Thrice 's Dustin Kensrue to attempt to sever the "break-resistant" strings while playing their instruments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC