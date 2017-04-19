UPDATE 1-Swiss asset manager GAM shareholders veto execs' bonuses
ZURICH, April 27 GAM Holding shareholders on Thursday blocked up to 16 million Swiss francs in bonuses for the Swiss asset manager's senior management, the strongest example yet of a backlash in Switzerland over executive pay. It is apparently the first time in Switzerland that shareholders have blocked bonuses for senior management, according to shareholder advisory group Ethos.
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
