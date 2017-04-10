Tickets for YES Featuring Jon Anderso...

Tickets for YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman at Smith Center On Sale 4/17

18 hrs ago

Danny Zelisko Presents rock icons Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, who are proud to announce that effective immediately, they will officially be known as YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, the name they will be touring under at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Since reuniting for a U.S. tour in 2016, YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman have performed sold-out shows in Israel, the UK, Belgium and Holland, and have a Japanese tour scheduled for April.

