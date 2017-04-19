This man is pushing his body to the limit for a heartbreaking reason
An Orpington man will go "to the end of the earth" for his mum by completing extreme sporting challenges through places that hold treasured memories. Brian Allen, 45, will cycle to Lands End through areas that have emotional attachments for his family after his mother Eve, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015, deteriorated rapidly.
