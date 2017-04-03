The Links at Land's End under new ownership
On March 1st of 2016, a group of local investors purchased the golf course and Club assets of The Links at Land's End Golf Club, because they saw an opportunity to work together with local community leaders and organizations to ensure the preservation and growth of this important community asset. The Links at Land's End resort complex, which consists of atop notch golf course, a lodge which can house up to 24guests, a clubhouse with a fully stocked pro shop, a restaurant with a full bar, a swimming pool complex and a pavilion with an outdoor patio, has been flying under the local radar for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC