The Links at Land's End under new ownership

On March 1st of 2016, a group of local investors purchased the golf course and Club assets of The Links at Land's End Golf Club, because they saw an opportunity to work together with local community leaders and organizations to ensure the preservation and growth of this important community asset. The Links at Land's End resort complex, which consists of atop notch golf course, a lodge which can house up to 24guests, a clubhouse with a fully stocked pro shop, a restaurant with a full bar, a swimming pool complex and a pavilion with an outdoor patio, has been flying under the local radar for years.

