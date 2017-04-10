The Ed Palermo Big Band - The Great U...

The Ed Palermo Big Band - The Great Un-American Songbook, Volumes I & II

This is an interesting and effervescent big band album with saxophonist and composer Ed Palermo's talented jazz orchestra moving through a very lengthy selection of arrangements of British progressive rock songs from the the nineteen sixties and early nineteen seventies. These years were formative ones for that genre as well as progressive big bands led by the likes of Don Ellis.

