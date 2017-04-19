Strawberry Bricks Guide to Progressive Rock Revised and Expanded Edition Out 4/22
The definitive record guide to the progressive era of rock music, Strawberry Bricks presents a standard discography of music from artists around the globe. Beginning in 1967 and continuing through 1982, a generation of musicians took rock music in directions unforeseen as they charted what would become known as progressive rock.
