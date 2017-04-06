Sting and Wilco Among New Artists Added to Wolf Trap Summer 2017 Season
Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announces new Summer 2017 performances at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, including additional acts on the Filene Center stage, the complete Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods schedule, and a promotional events schedule. " Wolf Trap was conceived as the 'People's Park' - a cultural haven that offers something for everyone - which is why the summer season is almost unimaginably eclectic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC