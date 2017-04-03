Rock Hall 2017: Geddy Lee of Rush to perform with Yes
The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony is set to take place tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and fans can expect even more special guests than already promised. Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Yes, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra and Nile Rodgers of Chic will all be inducted.
