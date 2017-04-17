Rock band Yes to play at Palace Theatre in October
Fresh off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, rock band Yes added the Palace Theatre as one of its stops on its North American tour. A Monday press release notes YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will play the Palace on Thursday, Oct. 5. Ticket sale dates will be announced soon, the release assured.
