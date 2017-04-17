Rock band Yes to play at Palace Theat...

Rock band Yes to play at Palace Theatre in October

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Fresh off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, rock band Yes added the Palace Theatre as one of its stops on its North American tour. A Monday press release notes YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will play the Palace on Thursday, Oct. 5. Ticket sale dates will be announced soon, the release assured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,918 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC