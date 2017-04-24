Rick Wakeman's 1984

Rick Wakeman's 1984

After releasing as a solo artist such rock-literary adaptations as 1974's Journey to the Center of the Earth and the following year's The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table , Wakeman turned Orwell's classic into a rock opera. The 1981 production is an extravaganza of musical excess, with lyrics and vocals by Tim Rice, riveting performances by Chaka Khanand Wakeman's former Yes bandmate Jon Anderson, and eclectic orchestral instrumentation woven in with Wakeman's battery of keyboards and synthesizers.

