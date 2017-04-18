Retro-Active: A Look Back at ELP

Retro-Active: A Look Back at ELP

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FMQB

Between 1970 -1973 with the studio albums, Emerson, Lake and Palmer , Trilogy , Tarkus and Brain Salad Surgery , ELP created some of prog rock's most seminal and enduring music, battalions of musically adventurous material framed by world class musicianship and powerful vocals courtesy of bassist Greg Lake . Now with the band's catalog being reissued as special 2-CD deluxe remastered editions , Tarkus , Pictures At An Exhibition , Trilogy , Brain Salad Surgery and Welcome Back, My Friends, To The Show That Never Ends - Ladies And Gentlemen - Emerson, Lake & Palmer teeming with a generous helping of bonus material , fans of ELP are in for a thrilling sonic revisitation of their classic catalog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FMQB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC