Retro-Active: A Look Back at ELP
Between 1970 -1973 with the studio albums, Emerson, Lake and Palmer , Trilogy , Tarkus and Brain Salad Surgery , ELP created some of prog rock's most seminal and enduring music, battalions of musically adventurous material framed by world class musicianship and powerful vocals courtesy of bassist Greg Lake . Now with the band's catalog being reissued as special 2-CD deluxe remastered editions , Tarkus , Pictures At An Exhibition , Trilogy , Brain Salad Surgery and Welcome Back, My Friends, To The Show That Never Ends - Ladies And Gentlemen - Emerson, Lake & Palmer teeming with a generous helping of bonus material , fans of ELP are in for a thrilling sonic revisitation of their classic catalog.
