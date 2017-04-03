Read Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson's Tribute to Yes in Rock Hall Induction Speech
Rush 's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson inducted Yes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. It came four years after Rush's own entrance into the legendary hall, a memorable event in which Lifeson said nothing but "blah blah blah" over and over as a way to mock long-winded speeches.
