Prog-rock super show to highlight An Appalachian Summer Festival
The highlight of the announcement is a concert featuring three acts considered to be progressive-rock royalty by fans of the genre. "Yestival: YES with special guests Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy" will perform in Boone on Saturday, August 5. There was no word in the announcement whether the concert would be held at the Holmes Convocation or Kidd Brewer Stadium, the two mostly likely venues to host such a show.
