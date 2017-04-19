On Stage: W. Caln's Brian Fitzy isn't waiting
Even though Brian Fitzy doesn't officially release his new album "Hard Times for Dreamers" until May 19, he is not sitting back waiting for it to drop before playing album support shows. Instead, he has seven shows booked between now and May 19 including a concert on April 28 at Bourbon and Branch and a show April 29 at Tellus 360 .
