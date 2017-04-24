Naked Eyes frontman Pete Byrne discusses new album from New Wave band

During the height of MTV's popularity, the English duo Naked Eyes scored a pair of the 1980s' biggest hits - first with "Always Something There to Remind Me," a cover of a Burt Bacharach/Hal David song, and then with their own composition, "Promises Promises." The band, comprising singer Pete Byrne and keyboard wiz Rob Fisher, the band failed to yield another hit and split up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.