Migos At Foxwoods In May; Chicago, Yes Coming To Oakdale

Migos performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on May 21 at 7 p.m., with special guest A Boogie wit da Hoodie . Maxwell plays the Grand Theater on June 9 at 8 p.m., followed by Zion & Lennox on June 10 at 8 p.m., with Mozart La Porta opening.

