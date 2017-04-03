Lonely Robot Releases 'Everglow' Vide...

Lonely Robot Releases 'Everglow' Video [News]

The song will feature on the project's forthcoming sophomore album "The Big Dream", which is set to be released on April 28th and the new video was directed by Lee Blackmore. John Mitchell of It Bites, Frost* and Arena fame has released a brand new video from his Lonely Robot project.

