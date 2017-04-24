King Crimson Include David Bowie Cover on New Live EP

King Crimson leader Robert Fripp pays tribute to his old friend and collaborator David Bowie on the band's upcoming live EP, which includes a recent cover of Bowie's classic "Heroes." Due June 2, the descriptively titled Heroes: Live in Europe 2016 rounds up a small assortment of recordings captured during last year's King Crimson tour - all of which serve as an appetizer of sorts for a full-length live LP culled from the group's 2016 dates, planned for release in September.

