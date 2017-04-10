Jon Anderson, Geddy Lee and Trevor Ra...

Jon Anderson, Geddy Lee and Trevor Rabin Perform with Yes at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

11 hrs ago Read more: Guitar World

This past Friday night, vocalist Jon Anderson performed with Yes-his former band-at the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. They opened with "Roundabout," a classic track from 1971's Fragile, which happens to be their first album to feature Wakeman.

