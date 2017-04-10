John Petrucci: One of My Biggest Guit...

John Petrucci: One of My Biggest Guitar Heroes Told Me to 'Turn It Down'

Friday Apr 14

Dream Theater's John Petrucci recently recounted the moment one of his top guitar heroes-Steve Howe of Yes and Asia fame-told him to "turn it down." "We played a show in London at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club [ in 1995 ], a little special gig," Petrucci told Cosmo Music .

Read more at Guitar World.

