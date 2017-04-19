Ipstones men on The Road to Nowhere
Andy Nadin and Richard Goring who are to take part in the race from Buxton to Lands End on Friday Andy Nadin and his friend, Richard Goring, who are both from Ipstones, are to take part in a race with a difference which start at 6.30am on Friday and finishes at Land's End. There are stipulations in the race, entitled The Road To Nowhere, including a maximum spend of A 200 on the car.
