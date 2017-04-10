Hudson Gardens announces 2017 concert series
Littleton's Hudson Gardens has announced its 2017 summer concert series, and it's full of all the requisite classic bands your soul secretly needs. Old soul standards like Four Tops and Gladys Knight will make an appearance at the botanic garden this summer, along with a hearty helping of blue jean rock, courtesy of bands like Loverboy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, YES and more.
