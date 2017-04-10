House of Yes Welcomes West Coast Burner Collectives and DJs This Spring

This spring, Brooklyn's House of Yes invites dance music fans to join them in welcoming a duo of events featuring San Francisco-based burner collective Pink Mammoth, prolific DJs Random Rab and DJ Three, performing artists, and more. On Saturday, April 15 House of Yes calls guests to step out of the winter darkness and enter a world of pastel palettes as they gather all the graceful ingredients of spring at their Spring Awakening celebration.

