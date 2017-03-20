His Majesty: John Petrucci on How Decades of Performance Led to His New Signature Guitar
Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man have been cranking out some great video content as of late, and the new clip we're sharing today is no different. Behold a new short documentary focusing on Dream Theater's John Petrucci and the inspiration behind Majesty, Ernie Ball Music Man's new John Petrucci Signature Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC