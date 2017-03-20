His Majesty: John Petrucci on How Dec...

His Majesty: John Petrucci on How Decades of Performance Led to His New Signature Guitar

Read more: Guitar World

Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man have been cranking out some great video content as of late, and the new clip we're sharing today is no different. Behold a new short documentary focusing on Dream Theater's John Petrucci and the inspiration behind Majesty, Ernie Ball Music Man's new John Petrucci Signature Series.

